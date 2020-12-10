Dr. Linden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Linden, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Linden, MD
Dr. Robert Linden, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University.
Dr. Linden's Office Locations
Robert D Linden, M.d.4050 Katella Ave Ste 211, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 795-6600
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
He's been a great doctor
About Dr. Robert Linden, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University
- Psychiatry
Dr. Linden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Linden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Linden speaks German.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Linden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Linden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Linden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Linden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.