Dr. Linden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Linden, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Linden, MD
Dr. Robert Linden, MD is an Urology Specialist in Vineland, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital, Inspira Medical Center Elmer, Inspira Medical Center Vineland, Virtua Mount Holly Hospital and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
Dr. Linden works at
Dr. Linden's Office Locations
Vineland1103 W Sherman Ave Ste 2B, Vineland, NJ 08360 Directions (877) 388-2778Monday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 11:00amFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
New Jersey Urology, LLC2401 E Evesham Rd Ste F, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 673-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
- Inspira Medical Center Elmer
- Inspira Medical Center Vineland
- Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PA Insurance Services
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Linden, MD
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson U Hosp/Thomas Jefferson U
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Linden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Linden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Linden has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Linden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Linden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Linden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Linden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Linden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.