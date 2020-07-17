Dr. Robert Lindenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Lindenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Lindenberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Torrington, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.
Litchfield County Gastroenterology Associates LLC, 245 Alvord Park Rd Bldg B, Torrington, CT 06790
Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
How was your appointment with Dr. Lindenberg?
I'm a family doctor and I refer my patients to Dr. Lindenberg often. He is an EXCELLENT physician and is also one of the kindest and compassionate doctors I know. Proud to be a colleague of his.
About Dr. Robert Lindenberg, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Montefiore Hosp-U Pittsburg
- University Of Pittsburgh/Montefiore Hospital
- Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
