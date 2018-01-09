Overview of Dr. Robert Lingua, MD

Dr. Robert Lingua, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Lingua works at UCI Med Ctr Ophthlmlgy Med Grp in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Exotropia and Hypertropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.