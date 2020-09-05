Dr. Robert Linn, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Linn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Linn, DPM
Dr. Robert Linn, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Osteopathic Medicine And The Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.
1
Foot & Ankle Center Of Ocala6160 SW Highway 200 Ste 100, Ocala, FL 34476 Directions (352) 861-1055
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
You won’t find a more friendly and helpful staff at any Doctors office. My condition requires that I see a Podiatrist every 3 to 4 weeks. I actually look forward to my visits. If you go and have a little bit of a wait (which is no more than a normal Doctors visit), as soon as you talk to Dr. Linn, you’ll know why. He takes his time with his patients, listens carefully and then thoroughly explains options. He doesn't rush you out the door. Very knowledgable, you can tell he loves what he does and seems very confident in a good way. He has gained my trust and confidence for when surgery may eventually be needed. Thank you Dr. Linn and staff!
- Podiatric Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1285632273
- Florida Hospital East Orlando
- University of Osteopathic Medicine And The Health Sciences
- University of Central Florida
