Dr. Robert Lins, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.4 (126)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Lins, MD

Dr. Robert Lins, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Royal Palm Beach, FL. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.

Dr. Lins works at The Center for Bone & Joint Surgery Of The Palm Beaches - Royal Palm Beach in Royal Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Wellington, FL, Boynton Beach, FL, West Palm Beach, FL and Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lins' Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Center for Bone & Joint Surgery Of The Palm Beaches - Royal Palm Beach
    440 N State Road 7, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 798-6600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    The Center for Bone & Joint Surgery Of The Palm Beaches - Royal Palm Beach
    460 N State Road 7, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 798-6600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Center for Bone and Joint Surgery
    10131 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 206, Wellington, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 798-6600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    The Center for Bone & Joint Surgery of the Palm Beaches
    8188 S Jog Rd Ste 102, Boynton Beach, FL 33472 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 798-6600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  5. 5
    The Center for Bone & Joint Surgery
    10111 Forest Hill Blvd Rm 151, West Palm Beach, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 798-6600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  6. 6
    The Center for Bone and Joint Surgery
    875 Military Trl Ste 105, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 798-6600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 126 ratings
    Patient Ratings (126)
    5 Star
    (102)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Jan 25, 2023
    The receptionist top class, Dr Lin’s nurse is wonderful and caring, and Dr Lin’s listened to my concerns and explained the issue in great detail. He is a pro and a gentleman and his office and assistants are a well oiled team.
    Tommy G — Jan 25, 2023
    About Dr. Robert Lins, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801878327
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard-Massachusetts General Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Duke University Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Lins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lins works at The Center for Bone & Joint Surgery Of The Palm Beaches - Royal Palm Beach in Royal Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Wellington, FL, Boynton Beach, FL, West Palm Beach, FL and Jupiter, FL. View the full addresses on Dr. Lins’s profile.

    Dr. Lins has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    126 patients have reviewed Dr. Lins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

