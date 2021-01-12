Overview of Dr. Robert Lisak, MD

Dr. Robert Lisak, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Harper University Hospital and Mclaren Port Huron.



They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.