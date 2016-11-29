Overview of Dr. Robert Lisk, MD

Dr. Robert Lisk, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital and UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.



Dr. Lisk works at ENTAA Care in Columbia, MD with other offices in Glen Burnie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.