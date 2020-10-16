Overview of Dr. Robert Little Jr, MD

Dr. Robert Little Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital.



Dr. Little Jr works at Orthopaedic Associates of Rochester PC in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.