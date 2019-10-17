Dr. Robert Littman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Littman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Littman, MD
Dr. Robert Littman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
- 1 1104 Kenilworth Dr Ste 302, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 377-7050
I took our 9 year old son to Dr. Littman in 1987, after he was highly recommended by another physician. Our son was quiet and shy at the time. That changed with Dr. Littman's care. One morning I heard our son whistling in the shower. That was a turning point for our son. He is now grown and well adjusted. Thank you Dr. Littman for making a difference in our son's life.
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Littman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Littman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Littman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Littman.
