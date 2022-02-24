Dr. Robert Lobel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lobel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Lobel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Lobel, MD
Dr. Robert Lobel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from ORAL ROBERTS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, Ellis Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital and St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.
Dr. Lobel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lobel's Office Locations
-
1
Northeast Urogynecology5 Palisades Dr Ste 220, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 438-5538
-
2
Ellis Hospital1101 Nott St, Schenectady, NY 12308 Directions (518) 243-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital
- Ellis Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
- St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lobel?
Would give him 10 stars if I could. He sees the whole patient and does not focus just on presenting issue. I wish he could be primary care doc. He is so easy to talk with and does not have the typical “Dr” ego. His office staff are great, he runs a very efficient office but with so much care. He has walked me out to reception every time, like I am a guest in his home. Never feel rushed when he is with you.
About Dr. Robert Lobel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1659332765
Education & Certifications
- ORAL ROBERTS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lobel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lobel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lobel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lobel works at
Dr. Lobel has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Vaginal Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lobel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lobel speaks Dutch.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Lobel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lobel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lobel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lobel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.