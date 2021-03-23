Dr. Robert Loeb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loeb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Loeb, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Loeb, MD
Dr. Robert Loeb, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.
Barenburg Optometric Service Inc1003 N Point Blvd Ste 605, Baltimore, MD 21224 Directions (410) 282-5544
Robert L. Kasper M.d. and Robert A. Loeb M.d. P.A.1105 N Point Blvd Ste 323, Baltimore, MD 21224 Directions (410) 282-5544
Barenburg Optometric Service Inc1829 Reisterstown Rd Ste 210, Pikesville, MD 21208 Directions (410) 653-0200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor, more like a good friend. Dr Loeb is very knowledgeable and thorough. I've been a patient for over 20 years. Would recommend him highly.
About Dr. Robert Loeb, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loeb has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loeb accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loeb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loeb has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loeb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Loeb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loeb.
