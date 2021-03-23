Overview of Dr. Robert Loeb, MD

Dr. Robert Loeb, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.



Dr. Loeb works at Loeb Md Opthalmology in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Pikesville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.