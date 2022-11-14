See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Banning, CA
Dr. Robert Loera, MD

Internal Medicine
3.3 (12)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Loera, MD

Dr. Robert Loera, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Banning, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Loera works at Stanley Schwartz, MD in Banning, CA with other offices in Moreno Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Loera's Office Locations

    Stanley H Schwartz
    264 N Highland Springs Ave Ste 1A, Banning, CA 92220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 243-6976
    Stanley H Schwartz MD Inc
    12980 Frederick St Ste I, Moreno Valley, CA 92553 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 769-7191

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Robert Loera, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1639287642
    Education & Certifications

    • University Ca Irvine Med Center
    • University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Loera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Loera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Loera accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Loera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Loera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

