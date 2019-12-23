Dr. Robert Lohr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lohr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Lohr, DO
Overview
Dr. Robert Lohr, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They completed their residency with Rocky Mountain Hospital, Denver, Co
Dr. Lohr works at
Locations
-
1
Susan L Tiegs Pediatrics10099 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 360, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 706-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lohr?
Dr. Lohr is my PCP. I feel he is quite trustworthy, and knowledgeable. He has a great manner that puts me at ease. Several times he has called me after hours to relay test results. The receptionist Holly, is great also. She might come off as a little brusque, but does a great job in accommodating my needs.
About Dr. Robert Lohr, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1336100817
Education & Certifications
- Rocky Mountain Hospital, Denver, Co
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Med
- University Of Colorado, Boulder, Co
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lohr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lohr accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lohr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lohr works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Lohr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lohr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lohr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lohr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.