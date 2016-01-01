Dr. Robert Lombardi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lombardi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Lombardi, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Lombardi, MD
Dr. Robert Lombardi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Dr. Lombardi works at
Dr. Lombardi's Office Locations
Edison Spine Center10 Parsonage Rd Ste 500, Edison, NJ 08837 Directions (732) 452-0123
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Lombardi, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Italian and Polish
- 1396892485
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Dr. Lombardi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lombardi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lombardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lombardi speaks Italian and Polish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lombardi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lombardi.
