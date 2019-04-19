Dr. Robert Lombardo, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lombardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Lombardo, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Lombardo, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Ponte Vedra, FL.
Dr. Lombardo works at
Locations
-
1
Sawgrass Complete Dentistry5000 Sawgrass Village Cir Ste 23, Ponte Vedra, FL 32082 Directions (904) 298-8506
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lombardo?
I came to Dr Lombardo with so many dental problems. He was very patient, took the time to lay out a plan to fix my issues. Today my issues have been solved. He has a great staff who work together for the patient. You will not be disappointed if you chose to go to Dr Lombardo for any dental issues.
About Dr. Robert Lombardo, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1023548013
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lombardo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lombardo accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lombardo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lombardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lombardo works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lombardo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lombardo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lombardo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lombardo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.