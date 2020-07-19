Dr. Robert Lookstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lookstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Lookstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Lookstein, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.
Locations
Ronald M Shelton MD5 E 98th St Fl 12, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He literally saved my life. I will never forget this past week, surviving a saddle pulmonary embolism thanks to the skills of this brilliant doctor and the Mount Sinai staff.
About Dr. Robert Lookstein, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1164422531
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai West
