Dr. Robert Louis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Louis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Louis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Louis, MD
Dr. Robert Louis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Louis works at
Dr. Louis' Office Locations
-
1
ONE Brain & Spine Center361 Hospital Rd Ste 224, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 383-4190
-
2
The Brain and Spine Center at Hoag3900 W Coast Hwy Ste 300, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 383-4185
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Louis?
Dr. Louis is beyond being the best of the best. He is destined for greatness and global recognition; for his achievements in the operating room and research in Virtual Reality.His medical expertise ,compassion and total dedication to others makes him a saint among saints.I am proud and honored to have him as my sons [savior] and being one of my most honored friends. To know him is a pleasure, to be associated a gift , to have him as a friend a blessing.
About Dr. Robert Louis, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
- 1033312608
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- University of Virginia
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Louis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Louis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Louis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Louis works at
Dr. Louis has seen patients for Pituitary Tumor, Hydrocephalus and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Louis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Louis speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Louis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Louis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Louis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Louis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.