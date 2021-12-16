Dr. Robert Love, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Love is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Love, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Love, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Warrenville, IL. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Rush University Medical College and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Dr. Love works at
Locations
1
Cdh Cancer Center4405 Weaver Pkwy, Warrenville, IL 60555 Directions (630) 938-8850
2
Northwestern Medicine Cancer Ctr Delnor304 Randall Rd, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 938-8850
3
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group25 N Winfield Rd Ste 201, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 933-4480
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Love?
He saved my life and was amazing. Lobectomy in 2016. He explained everything on every visit.
About Dr. Robert Love, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Gloucestershire Hospitals Nhs Trust|University Of Wisconsin Madison
- Gloucestershire Royal Hospital
- University Wi
- Rush University Medical College
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Love accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Love has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Love. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Love.
