Dr. Robert Love III, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.8 (17)
Map Pin Small North Little Rock, AR
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Love III, MD

Dr. Robert Love III, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in North Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.

Dr. Love III works at ROBERT LOVE MD PROFESSIONAL LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY in North Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia and Breast Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Love III's Office Locations

  1
    Robert Love MD Professional Limited Liability Company
    3401 Springhill Dr Ste 345, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 907-7300
  2
    3343 Springhill Dr Ste 2030, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 907-7300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.

Gynecomastia
Breast Reduction
Localized Fat Deposits
Gynecomastia
Breast Reduction
Localized Fat Deposits

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Love III, MD
    About Dr. Robert Love III, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497725493
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Love III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Love III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Love III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Love III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Love III works at ROBERT LOVE MD PROFESSIONAL LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY in North Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Dr. Love III’s profile.

    Dr. Love III has seen patients for Gynecomastia and Breast Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Love III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Love III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Love III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Love III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Love III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

