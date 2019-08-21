Dr. Robert Lowe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lowe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Lowe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Lowe, MD
Dr. Robert Lowe, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Lowe works at
Dr. Lowe's Office Locations
Juvenile Arthritis and Rheumatology Care and Research Center3017 W Charleston Blvd Ste 50, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 686-9239Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Las Vegas Office3121 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 420, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 732-1493
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Culinary Health Fund
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lowe and his staff are amazing. We are so very lucky to have found him. He’s been amazing with our daughter through her JIA diagnosis.
About Dr. Robert Lowe, MD
- Pediatric Rheumatology
- English
- 1053360693
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, Case Medical Center
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Pediatric Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lowe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lowe accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lowe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lowe works at
Dr. Lowe has seen patients for Juvenile Chronic Arthritis and Still's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lowe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lowe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lowe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.