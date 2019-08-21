See All Pediatric Rheumatologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Robert Lowe, MD

Pediatric Rheumatology
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Lowe, MD

Dr. Robert Lowe, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic

Dr. Lowe works at Kids Arthritis Care -- Juvenile Arthritis and Rheumatology Care and Research Center in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Juvenile Chronic Arthritis and Still's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Lowe's Office Locations

    Juvenile Arthritis and Rheumatology Care and Research Center
    3017 W Charleston Blvd Ste 50, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 686-9239
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Las Vegas Office
    3121 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 420, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 732-1493

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Still's Disease
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Still's Disease
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Juvenile Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Lymphocytic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Recurrent Fever Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Diseases Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Scleroderma, Diffuse Chevron Icon
Scleroderma, Linear Chevron Icon
Scleroderma, Systemic Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thrombocytopenic Purpura, Autoimmune Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 21, 2019
    Dr. Lowe and his staff are amazing. We are so very lucky to have found him. He's been amazing with our daughter through her JIA diagnosis.
    Karen — Aug 21, 2019
    About Dr. Robert Lowe, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053360693
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, Case Medical Center
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Lowe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lowe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lowe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lowe accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Lowe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lowe works at Kids Arthritis Care -- Juvenile Arthritis and Rheumatology Care and Research Center in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Lowe’s profile.

    Dr. Lowe has seen patients for Juvenile Chronic Arthritis and Still's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lowe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lowe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lowe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

