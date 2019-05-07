Dr. Lowe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Lowe, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Lowe, MD
Dr. Robert Lowe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from East Tennessee State University and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Lowe's Office Locations
Scott Orthopedic Center2828 1st Ave Ste 400, Huntington, WV 25702 Directions (304) 525-6905Monday6:45am - 5:00pmTuesday6:45am - 5:00pmWednesday6:45am - 5:00pmThursday6:45am - 5:00pmFriday6:45am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
in depth evaluation with proper prognosis.
About Dr. Robert Lowe, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 54 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- East Tennessee State University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lowe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lowe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowe.
