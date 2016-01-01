See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Monroeville, PA
Dr. Robert Lowenstein, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
1.8 (15)
Accepting new patients
57 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Robert Lowenstein, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Allegheny Valley Hospital and Penn Highlands Mon Valley.

Dr. Lowenstein works at Community Psychiatric Centers in Monroeville, PA with other offices in Greensburg, PA and Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Community Psychiatric Centers
    339 Old Haymaker Rd Ste 1104, Monroeville, PA 15146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 372-8000
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Community Psychiatric Centers
    333 Harvey Ave Ste 3, Greensburg, PA 15601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 850-7200
  3. 3
    Community Psychiatric Centers
    211 N Whitfield St, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 661-5437
  4. 4
    Fresh Start Program
    900 Rebecca Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 241-5437

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Allegheny Valley Hospital
  • Penn Highlands Mon Valley

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Disruptive Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug Treatment Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    
    About Dr. Robert Lowenstein, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 57 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487756433
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mt Sinai
    Residency
    • Mt Sinai Hospital
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia Univ
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Lowenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lowenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lowenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowenstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lowenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lowenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

