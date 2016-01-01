Overview

Dr. Robert Lowenstein, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Allegheny Valley Hospital and Penn Highlands Mon Valley.



Dr. Lowenstein works at Community Psychiatric Centers in Monroeville, PA with other offices in Greensburg, PA and Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.