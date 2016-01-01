Overview of Dr. Robert Lowenthal, MD

Dr. Robert Lowenthal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Lowenthal works at Springfield in Springfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.