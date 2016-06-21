Overview of Dr. Robert Lu, MD

Dr. Robert Lu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They completed their residency with Lewis M Fraad Department Of Pediatrics Albert Einstein School Of Med



Dr. Lu works at Allegro Pediatrics in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.