Dr. Robert Lubanski Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lubanski Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Lubanski Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Lubanski Jr, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Novant Health Pender Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Lubanski Jr works at
Locations
-
1
American Anesthesiology - Wilmington2520 Independence Blvd Ste 201, Wilmington, NC 28412 Directions (910) 507-2171
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lubanski Jr?
I have had the privilege of having Dr. Lubanski as my anesthesiologist for both major and minor surgery. Having surgery prior to meeting him was a disaster. I would highly recommend him to all of my friends and family.
About Dr. Robert Lubanski Jr, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1275538167
Education & Certifications
- U Virginia
- Case West Res-U Hosp Cleveland
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Anesthesiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Pender Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lubanski Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lubanski Jr using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lubanski Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lubanski Jr works at
Dr. Lubanski Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lubanski Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lubanski Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lubanski Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.