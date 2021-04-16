See All Plastic Surgeons in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Robert Lukavsky, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Indianapolis, IN
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Robert Lukavsky, MD

Dr. Robert Lukavsky, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lukavsky's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1550 E County Line Rd Ste 320, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 621-2200
  2. 2
    Community Hospital South
    1402 E County Line Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 621-2200
  3. 3
    Community Health Network
    8040 Clearvista Pkwy Ste 310, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 621-2200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Robert Lukavsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548506835
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lukavsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lukavsky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lukavsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lukavsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lukavsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

