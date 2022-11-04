Dr. Robert Luke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Luke, MD
Dr. Robert Luke, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital.
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent's Cardiology - Southside4205 Belfort Rd Ste 2069, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 450-8500
Ascension St. Vincent's Southside4201 Belfort Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 296-3700
Diagnostic Cardiology PA6867 Southpoint Dr N Ste 111, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 296-0278
Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside1 Shircliff Way, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 450-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Anyone with heart issues knows how frightening it can be. That's why you need someone as excellent as doctor Luke. Not only is he professional ,he is extremely knowledgeable ,well educated and has a great bedside manner. No one I trust more.
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1992707327
- Barnes-Wash U Sch Med
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
