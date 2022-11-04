Overview of Dr. Robert Lupo, MD

Dr. Robert Lupo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital and Warren General Hospital.



Dr. Lupo works at Saint Vincent Orthopaedic Institute in Erie, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.