Dr. Lurvey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Lurvey, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Lurvey, MD
Dr. Robert Lurvey, MD is an Urology Specialist in Melrose, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MelroseWakefield Hospital, Northbay Medical Center and Tufts Medical Center.
Dr. Lurvey's Office Locations
Dutton Family Care Associates50 Rowe St Ste 200, Melrose, MA 02176 Directions (781) 620-4944
Uc Davis Health Systems4860 Y St Ste 2200, Sacramento, CA 95817 Directions (916) 734-2824
- 3 12 Camino Encinas Fl 2, Orinda, CA 94563 Directions (510) 204-8168
- 4 4053 Lone Tree Way Ste 201, Antioch, CA 94531 Directions (925) 776-7725
Hospital Affiliations
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
- Northbay Medical Center
- Tufts Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Fanatastic doctor. Listens to patients concerns and discussed in depth treatment plan. Extremely qualified! Cares about the patient!!
About Dr. Robert Lurvey, MD
- Urology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1013203165
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lurvey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lurvey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lurvey has seen patients for Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Painful Urination (Dysuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lurvey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lurvey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lurvey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lurvey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lurvey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.