Dr. Lutan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Lutan, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Lutan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital, Christian Hospital, OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center and Thomas H Boyd Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Lutan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Christian Hospital Physician Billing Services LLC11125 Dunn Rd Ste 204, Saint Louis, MO 63136 Directions (314) 839-5522
-
2
Midwest Acute Care Consultants PC1 Saint Anthonys Way, Alton, IL 62002 Directions (618) 465-2571
-
3
St Louis Cardiology Consultants Ltd.11133 Dunn Rd Ste 2346, Saint Louis, MO 63136 Directions (314) 653-5125
-
4
Vivian F Moynihan MD2 Memorial Dr Ste 102, Alton, IL 62002 Directions (618) 462-6612
Hospital Affiliations
- Alton Memorial Hospital
- Christian Hospital
- OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center
- Thomas H Boyd Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lutan?
I had a stent "installed" a couple years ago. Doc Lutan visited me the first thing then next day. He knew I wanted to get out of the hospital ASAP and helped ensure I was taken care of and then helped facilitate my "escape" :). Many doctors get tied up in the bureaucracy of health care, but I could tell he emphasized with my situation and helped. Great guy that did an excellent job. No complaints at all!
About Dr. Robert Lutan, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1528051422
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lutan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lutan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lutan works at
Dr. Lutan has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sick Sinus Syndrome and Congenital Heart Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lutan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lutan speaks Dutch.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lutan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lutan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lutan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lutan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.