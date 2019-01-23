Overview

Dr. Robert Lutan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital, Christian Hospital, OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center and Thomas H Boyd Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lutan works at SSM Health Heart & Vascular in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Alton, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sick Sinus Syndrome and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.