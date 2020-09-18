Dr. Lyman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Lyman, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Lyman, MD
Dr. Robert Lyman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Lyman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lyman's Office Locations
-
1
Robert C. Lyman MD PA2710 Hospital Dr Ste 202, Victoria, TX 77901 Directions (361) 579-1388
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lyman?
Been seeing 3 years, no insurance and he's very affordable, listens to his patients and is a great doctor
About Dr. Robert Lyman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1891779948
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lyman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lyman works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.