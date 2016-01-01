Dr. Lynn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Lynn, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Lynn, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.
Allison J. Beitler MD Pllc34 Marconi St Ste 100, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 794-1200
Bronx Dialysis Center1615 Eastchester Rd, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 892-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Nephrology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851388862
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Lynn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lynn speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lynn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lynn.
