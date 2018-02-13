Overview of Dr. Robert Macarthur, MD

Dr. Robert Macarthur, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Hemet Global Medical Center and Menifee Global Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Shoulder Dislocation and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.