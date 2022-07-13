See All Cardiologists in Spartanburg, SC
Dr. Robert Macdonald, MD

Cardiology
4.1 (13)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Robert Macdonald, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from DALHOUSIE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.

Dr. Macdonald works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Medical Affiliates - North Grove in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Medical Group of the Carolinas - Medical Affiliates - North Grove
    1330 Boiling Springs Rd Ste 2500, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 585-5433

  • Spartanburg Medical Center

Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations

    • Advicare
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • America's 1st Choice
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Companion Benefit Alternatives
    • CompCare
    • Comprehensive Behavioral Healthcare
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Employers Health Network
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Choice VIP Care Plus
    • Health Net
    • Jehovah’s Witnesses (ROJW) Facility Agreement Only
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MedRisk
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Provider Select, Inc.
    • Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Time
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jul 13, 2022
    Dr MacDonald and his staff did excellent care of explaining my problems and what needed to be done to correct the problem.
    Tony — Jul 13, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Macdonald, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 45 years of experience
    • English
    • 1528035425
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Florida-Gainesville Ortho and Rehab
    • Dalhousie University Canada
    • Dalhousie University Faculty Of Medicine
    • DALHOUSIE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Cardiovascular Disease
