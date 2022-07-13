Dr. Robert Macdonald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macdonald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Macdonald, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Macdonald, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from DALHOUSIE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.
Locations
Medical Group of the Carolinas - Medical Affiliates - North Grove1330 Boiling Springs Rd Ste 2500, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 585-5433
Hospital Affiliations
- Spartanburg Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr MacDonald and his staff did excellent care of explaining my problems and what needed to be done to correct the problem.
About Dr. Robert Macdonald, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1528035425
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida-Gainesville Ortho and Rehab
- Dalhousie University Canada
- Dalhousie University Faculty Of Medicine
- DALHOUSIE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macdonald accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macdonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macdonald has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macdonald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Macdonald. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macdonald.
