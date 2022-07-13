Overview

Dr. Robert Macdonald, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from DALHOUSIE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.



Dr. Macdonald works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Medical Affiliates - North Grove in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.