Dr. Robert Macgregor, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Robert Macgregor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Macgregor, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They completed their fellowship with University of Alabama Medical Center
Dr. Macgregor works at
Locations
1
Savannah Neurology Specialists6602 Waters Ave Bldg C, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 299-5395
2
Savannah Neurology Specialists, PC459 GA Highway 119 S, Springfield, GA 31329 Directions (912) 302-0971Friday10:00am - 3:00pm
3
Savannah Neurology Specialists, PC - Richmond Hill9665 Ford Ave, Richmond Hill, GA 31324 Directions (912) 302-0970
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Candler Hospital
- Memorial Satilla Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was very much pleased with my experience with Dr. MacGregor. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Robert Macgregor, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1922201912
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Clinical Neurophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macgregor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Macgregor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macgregor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macgregor works at
Dr. Macgregor has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macgregor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Macgregor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macgregor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macgregor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macgregor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.