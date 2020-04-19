Overview of Dr. Robert Mackin, MD

Dr. Robert Mackin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Flagstaff, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Flagstaff Medical Center, Little Colorado Medical Center and Verde Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Mackin works at Northern Arizona Kidney Care and Hypertension Center PC in Flagstaff, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.