Dr. Robert Mackin, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Mackin, MD
Dr. Robert Mackin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Flagstaff, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Flagstaff Medical Center, Little Colorado Medical Center and Verde Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Mackin's Office Locations
Northern Arizona Kidney Care and Hypertension Center PC823 N Beaver St, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Directions (928) 773-1638
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagstaff Medical Center
- Little Colorado Medical Center
- Verde Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Staff always welcomes me and provides me the the most courteous and efficient care and check up prior to visiting with Dr. Mackin. Doctor Mackin is always prepared to discuss my medical issues with me and ofer/suggest appropriate remedies. His patient doctor manner is excellent. I leave feeling my care is in good hands.
About Dr. Robert Mackin, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mackin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mackin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mackin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mackin has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mackin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mackin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mackin.
