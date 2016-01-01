Dr. Mahler accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robert Mahler, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Mahler, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA.
Mohamed Damjishiraz Damji Partners1250 SHAKESPEARE AVE, Bronx, NY 10452 Directions (718) 733-1999
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1376580605
- UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
Dr. Mahler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahler has seen patients for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Developmental and Learning Disorders , Speech and Language and Learning Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.