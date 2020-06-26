Overview

Dr. Robert Malkin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Britain, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Malkin works at Sudhir K. Bhatnagar MD Inc. in New Britain, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.