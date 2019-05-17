See All Ophthalmologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Robert Maloney, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Maloney, MD

Dr. Robert Maloney, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Maloney works at Maloney Vision Institute in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Maloney's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Maloney Vision Institute
    10921 Wilshire Blvd Ste 900, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 208-3937
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Severe Myopia Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visian Impantable Collamer Lens (ICL) Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 17, 2019
    Excellent experience from top to bottom with every staff member I encountered. Did my research and well worth the investment.
    — May 17, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Robert Maloney, MD
    About Dr. Robert Maloney, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1922020270
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory University
    • Wilmer Institute Johns Hopkins
    • University Of California Los Angeles
    • Univ Of Ca
    • Oxford University
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Maloney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maloney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maloney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maloney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maloney works at Maloney Vision Institute in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Maloney’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Maloney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maloney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maloney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maloney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

