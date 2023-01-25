Dr. Robert Mames, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mames is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Mames, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Mames, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
The Retina Center6400 W Newberry Rd Ste 308, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 333-5050
Retina Center3035 Sw 27th Ave, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 873-7300
I have going to dr mames at the retina center for almost 2 years. He is very professional and at the same time very welcoming. He always makes me feel very comfortable. Great doctor. His staff is also wonderful. Also very welcoming Always make me feel comfortable also. Highly recommend
- Tufts New England Med Center
- Kresge Eye Inst-Wayne State U
- Michel Reese Med Ctr
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
