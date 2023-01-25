See All Ophthalmologists in Gainesville, FL
Dr. Robert Mames, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (46)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Mames, MD

Dr. Robert Mames, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Mames works at Retina Center in Gainesville, FL with other offices in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Macular Edema and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mames' Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Retina Center
    6400 W Newberry Rd Ste 308, Gainesville, FL 32605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 333-5050
  2. 2
    Retina Center
    3035 Sw 27th Ave, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 873-7300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Macular Edema
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Macular Edema
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)

Treatment frequency



Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 25, 2023
    I have going to dr mames at the retina center for almost 2 years. He is very professional and at the same time very welcoming. He always makes me feel very comfortable. Great doctor. His staff is also wonderful. Also very welcoming Always make me feel comfortable also. Highly recommend
    — Jan 25, 2023
    About Dr. Robert Mames, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1598747016
    Education & Certifications

    • Tufts New England Med Center
    • Kresge Eye Inst-Wayne State U
    • Michel Reese Med Ctr
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Mames, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mames is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mames has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mames accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Mames has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mames has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Macular Edema and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mames on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Mames. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mames.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mames, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mames appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

