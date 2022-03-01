See All Pediatric Otolaryngologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Robert Mancuso, MD

Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
3.7 (33)
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Mancuso, MD

Dr. Robert Mancuso, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center and Phoenix Children's Hospital.

Dr. Mancuso works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ and Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Otitis Media and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

3.8 (23)
5.0 (1)
0.0 (0)
Dr. Mancuso's Office Locations

    Phoenix Children's Medical Group
    1920 E Cambridge Ave Ste 201, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 933-3277
    Phoenix Children's Medical Group
    2045 S Vineyard Ste 137 Bldg 3, Mesa, AZ 85210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 933-3277
    Phoenix Children's Medical Group
    3370 S Mercy Rd Ste 108, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 933-3277

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Desert Medical Center
  • Phoenix Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Sleep Apnea
Otitis Media
Earwax Buildup
Sleep Apnea
Otitis Media
Earwax Buildup

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Mercy Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Mar 01, 2022
    Dr Mancuso has been helping my granddaughter with RRP since she was about 2 and she is now 17. He is such an amazing Doctor and is always so caring. My granddaughter just loves him and appreciates everything he has done for her over the years!
    Mar 01, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Mancuso, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528023439
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Childrens National Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Jackson Meml Hosp/u Miami
    Residency
    Internship
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mancuso has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mancuso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mancuso has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Otitis Media and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mancuso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Mancuso. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mancuso.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mancuso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mancuso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

