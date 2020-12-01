See All Oncologists in Elgin, IL
Dr. Robert Mandal, MD

Medical Oncology
3.4 (10)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Mandal, MD

Dr. Robert Mandal, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.

Dr. Mandal works at Fox Valley Hematology in Elgin, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Colorectal Cancer and Myeloproliferative Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mandal's Office Locations

    Illinois Cancer Specilaists
    1710 N Randall Rd Ste 300, Elgin, IL 60123 (847) 931-0909

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Advocate Sherman Hospital
  AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin
  Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Colorectal Cancer
Myeloproliferative Disorders
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    HAP Insurance
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 01, 2020
    He is AMAZING. after many doctors not knowing what my fiance has or how to properly treat it, Mandal discovered what it was and has treated him. And he's in full recovery. I am so grateful for his services. I trust him wholeheartedly with my life and you should too. Plus, he has friendly personality with a bit of humor.
    aplastic — Dec 01, 2020
    About Dr. Robert Mandal, MD

    Medical Oncology
    31 years of experience
    English
    1124012901
    Education & Certifications

    Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
