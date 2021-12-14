See All Pediatric Cardiologists in New Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Robert Manduley, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Robert Manduley, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Manduley, MD

Dr. Robert Manduley, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Manduley works at Children's Heart Program of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ with other offices in New York, NY and Somerville, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Manduley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University Medical Group of New Jersey Department of Pulmonary Diseases
    125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 314-0601
  2. 2
    Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital of New York-presbyterian
    3959 Broadway # Bhs, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 256-9264
  3. 3
    Somerset Medical Center
    110 Rehill Ave Ste 1100, Somerville, NJ 08876 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 460-3617

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nuclear Stress Testing
Tilt Table Testing
Treadmill Stress Test
Nuclear Stress Testing
Tilt Table Testing
Treadmill Stress Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Neonatal Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Transposition of Great Arteries Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Atresia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Manduley?

Dec 14, 2021
Dr. Manduley is by far the best cardiologist in the state of NJ and elsewhere. He has been and continues to be an outstanding and caring doctor since the birth of our daughter. He has been her doctor 18 years now and surpasses all expectations of a doctor. He is more like family to us and a friend, than anything else. We have the greatest respect and admiration for this man and highly recommend him as any child's cardiologist. When you bring your child for care to Dr. Manduley, you couldn't be in better hands. He's thorough, bright and always concerned for the well being of children. We couldn't think more highly of this wonderful man and superb doctor!
LMC — Dec 14, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Robert Manduley, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Manduley, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Manduley to family and friends

Dr. Manduley's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Manduley

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Manduley, MD.

About Dr. Robert Manduley, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatric Cardiology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1578542254
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Columbia U
Fellowship
Residency
  • Mount Sinai Hospital
Residency
Internship
  • Mount Sinai Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Pediatric Cardiology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert Manduley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manduley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Manduley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Manduley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Manduley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manduley.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manduley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manduley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Robert Manduley, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.