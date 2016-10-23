See All Hematologists in Columbia City, IN
Dr. Robert Manges, MD

Hematology
4.4 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Manges, MD

Dr. Robert Manges, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Columbia City, IN. They completed their residency with Clarian Methodist Hospital Of Indi

Dr. Manges works at Parkview Whitley Hospital in Columbia City, IN with other offices in Kendallville, IN and Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Manges' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Parkview Whitley Hospital
    1260 E State Road 205, Columbia City, IN 46725 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 248-9520
  2. 2
    Parkview Noble Hospital
    401 N Sawyer Rd, Kendallville, IN 46755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 347-8497
  3. 3
    11104 Parkview Circle Dr Ste 430, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 425-6845
  4. 4
    Parkview Outpatient Ambulatory Infusion Center
    11050 Parkview Circle Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 266-7100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cameron Memorial Community Hospital
  • Parkview DeKalb Hospital
  • Parkview Huntington Hospital
  • Parkview Lagrange Hospital
  • Parkview Noble Hospital
  • Parkview Wabash Hospital
  • Parkview Whitley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 23, 2016
    He is the best doctor we have ever had!
    Joe in Indianapolis, IN — Oct 23, 2016
    About Dr. Robert Manges, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Burmese
    NPI Number
    • 1508835174
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Clarian Methodist Hospital Of Indi
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Manges, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manges is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Manges has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Manges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Manges has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manges on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Manges. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manges.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manges, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manges appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

