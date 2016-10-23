Overview of Dr. Robert Manges, MD

Dr. Robert Manges, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Columbia City, IN. They completed their residency with Clarian Methodist Hospital Of Indi



Dr. Manges works at Parkview Whitley Hospital in Columbia City, IN with other offices in Kendallville, IN and Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.