Dr. Robert Mango, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health-Virginia.



Dr. Mango works at Essentia Health-Hayward Clinic in Duluth, MN with other offices in Grand Rapids, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.