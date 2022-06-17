Dr. Mann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Mann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Mann, MD
Dr. Robert Mann, MD is a Pulmonologist in Florence, AL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with North Alabama Medical Center.
Dr. Mann's Office Locations
Internal Medicine Associates of Florence409 N CEDAR ST, Florence, AL 35630 Directions (256) 766-3062
Hospital Affiliations
- North Alabama Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He has been my Dr for over 25 yrs and I would not be alive if it wasn’t for this Wonderful, caring Christian man.
About Dr. Robert Mann, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 56 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mann accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mann has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Pneumonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.