Overview of Dr. Robert Maples, MD

Dr. Robert Maples, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Cullman Regional Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Maples works at TOC- The Orthopaedic Center in Huntsville, AL with other offices in Madison, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed and Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.