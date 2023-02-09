Dr. Robert March, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. March is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert March, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert March, MD
Dr. Robert March, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Dr. March works at
Dr. March's Office Locations
University Cardiovascular Surgeons1725 W Harrison St Ste 1156, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 563-2762
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
It was a pleasant experience, I received the best of care. And instructions as a follow up, I was very satisfied with the result. I would highly recommend the services by Dr. Marsh and his staff!! I'd like to extend my appreciation to the nurses as well, they were very supportive and rendered outstanding patient care at St. Joe Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka, IN. The direct care staff in recovery definitely deserves an applause, the after care was excellent and they wre there every step of the way. I'd like to express my appreciation for the recovery and rehab program. The theraputic services were excellent in my recovery and rehabilitation process. Thank you and I highly recommend Dr. Marsh and his staff of nurses, recovery technicians, and therapy staf for any of your cardiovascular needs!
About Dr. Robert March, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1891809034
Education & Certifications
- National Heart Lung Bl Institute|Rush Presby St Lukes
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Critical Care Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. March has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. March accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. March has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. March. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. March.
