Dr. Robert Marcincin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marcincin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Marcincin, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Marcincin, MD
Dr. Robert Marcincin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg.
Dr. Marcincin works at
Dr. Marcincin's Office Locations
-
1
Robert Marcincin, MD35 E Elizabeth Ave Ste 38, Bethlehem, PA 18018 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marcincin?
Dr Marcincin is an amazing physician! My first visit and he spent well over an hour with me!!! He is very thorough and explains everything!!! Love him
About Dr. Robert Marcincin, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1629072996
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania Health System
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Dartmouth College
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marcincin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marcincin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marcincin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marcincin works at
Dr. Marcincin has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marcincin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcincin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcincin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marcincin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marcincin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.