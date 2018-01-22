Overview of Dr. Robert Marcincin, MD

Dr. Robert Marcincin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg.



Dr. Marcincin works at Robert Marcincin, MD in Bethlehem, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.